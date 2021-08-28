FG declares ex-Naval officer, Olawunmi wanted over anti-Buhari comments 

The federal government has declared a former Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, wanted after revealing on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ breakfast program last Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration refused to probe high profile politicians whom Boko Haram terrorists named as their sponsors.

Olawunmi, a Professor of Global Security Studies, had claimed Boko Haram terrorists mentioned names of current governors, senators and Aso Rock officials as sponsors during interrogation, but President Buhari was unwilling to go after the high-profile politicians for reasons best known to him.

According to the Punch, the intelligence agencies including the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) have launched a manhunt for Olawunmi.

There are also reports that the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has invited Olawunmi to its headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday with his international passport.

Olawunmi had condemned Tuesday’s attack by bandits on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna that killed two military officers and one kidnapped.

According to him, “You remember this Boko Haram issue started in 2012 and I was in the military intelligence at that time. We arrested those people. My organization actually conducted interrogation and they (suspects) mentioned names. I can’t come on air and start mentioning names of people that are presently in government that I know that the boys that we arrested mentioned. Some of them are governors now, some of them are in the Senate, some of them are in Aso Rock.

“Why should a government decide to cause this kind of embarrassment and insecurity to the sense of what happened yesterday (Tuesday attack on Nigerian Defence Academy)?” he queried, adding that terrorist financiers want to turn Nigeria to a Taliban type of country”.

“It is an aberration; you don’t attack the Nigerian Defence Academy and get away with it. In 2017, I carried out an investigation by the Minister of Defence that wanted me to check what was going on with the training and the security there (NDA). I remember I spent about a week in the NDA with the commandant and the staff but something struck me: every Friday, the gate of NDA is thrown open and everybody has access to pray in the mosque”.