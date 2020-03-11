FG appeals to motorists for understanding over Alaka-Costain Bridge closure

The federal government has appealed to motorists for understanding and patience over the hurried closure of Alaka-Costain Bridge which happened late Tuesday night.

The government explained that the closure of the bridge to traffic became necessary following their discovery that some bearings of the bridge were defective.

The closure, they explained further, was to guard against the unforeseen and also for safety of lives of Lagos residents.

Adedamola Kuti, the federal control of works in Lagos told BusinessDay on phone that repair work on the bridge would commence after investigation of the fault.

He told our reporter that the investigation was going to be comprehensive and therefore would not go into speculations as to when the bridge would be open to traffic.

“We simply appeal to the motoring public for patience and urge them to use alternative routes to access their destinations,” the controller said.

It has been really tough today for motorists who use the bridge, especially those going to Apapa or the island.

The gridlock has been quite unnerving. Commuters have had to wait hours on end for vehicles to take them to their various destinations.