Famfa Oil donates N1bn in fight against COVID-19

Nigeria’s richest woman, Modupe Alakija , through her Famfa Oil Limited has announced the donation of N1billion to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19. The billionaire businesswoman disclosed this through her social media page this morning.

The Lagos State Government and the National Centre for Disease Control would get N250 million, African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Disease would get N50million, N100 million would go to Medical workers on the frontline in Abuja; supply of medical equipment to relevant organisations worth N245million and the Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh Health Trust Fund gets N5million.

“We will work with these organizations to determine their specific requirements in the furtherance of our collective fight against Covid-19. We will also oversee the procurement of these products and facilities to ensure that our contribution is deployed in the most impactful,” the statement said.

OLUFIKAYO OWOEYE