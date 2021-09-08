Facebook, others launch #NoFalseNewsZone campaign

Facebook has launched an educational campaign #NoFalseNewsZone, in partnership with Big Cabal Media and Comic Republic.

The aim of this campaign is to sensitize Nigerians on how to identify and report false news, as well as educate them on the actions to take to help minimise its spread in Nigeria.

“At Facebook, we are committed to the wellbeing of the individuals and communities that use our platforms, and are invested in, and take responsibility in minimising the spread of false news,” said Oluwasola Obagbemi, Facebook’s Corporate Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa.

“We are super excited to be working with Big Cabal Media and Comic Republic to launch #NoFalseNewsZone in Nigeria,” Obagbemi said.

The partners of the campaign also expressed their concerns on the virality of fake news in Nigeria and were excited about the collaboration.

“The world is increasingly relying on sourcing for information from digital news outlets and social media platforms. The consequences of false news are glaring and especially painful to those who fall victim. Big Cabal Media is passionate about connecting people to accurate news sources and is excited to work with Facebook on its #NoFalseNewsZone campaign.” Big Cabal Media CEO, Tomiwa Aladekomo.

“As more people spend time on their screens, consuming news and information on social media, service providers must become more socially responsible in order to combat misinformation on their platforms as effectively as possible,” said Jide Martin, CEO Comic Republic.

“I am pleased to be working with Facebook, a company that has taken the bold step to use the longest and most relevant art form to tell the story of misinformation to drive the desired attitudinal change,” he added.

In recent times, Comic Republic has used comics to shine the light on issues like social injustice, online security, and domestic violence. According to Martin, they are pleased to collaborate on a good cause like this and can’t wait to show what they are working on.

In ensuring online safety and digital literacy for young people, Facebook has commenced the 2021 edition of its ‘safe online forum’ in Nigeria.

The forum will involve teachers, parents, and other important education stakeholders, and the feedback goten will be used to design future safety-related programs.