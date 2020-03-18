Explosion: FG to work with Lagos on resettlement of victims, relief materials

The Federal Government says it will work with the government of Lagos State towards the resettlement of victims of last Sunday’s explosion in Abule Ado area of the state, which left 20 dead and several others injured.

The assessment of the extent of damage so far carried out by the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) as at Wednesday morning, showed 276 people displaced, 170 buildings and 40 cars and three articulated vehicles were destroyed in the aftermath of the explosion.

A breakdown of the 170 buildings showed they involved five schools, three churches, one hotel, one shopping mall, while the rest are residential. A further breakdown showed 93 buildings mildly affected, 44 moderately affected and 33 severely affected.

Sadiya Umar Farouk, minister of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Services, who flew into Lagos from Abuja and arrived the scene of the disaster at about 1:25pm, said the Federal Government would join hands with Lagos State to work out modalities for resettling the victims as well as dig into the cause(s) of the explosion to prevent a future occurrence.

“I am here on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate with the government and people of Lagos State, as well as sympathise with the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate disaster.

“The Federal Government will be part of the investigative committee and develop a strategic framework towards rebuilding these structures,” said Farouk.

According to her, the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), whose Director-General was in the minister’s entourage, would also be providing relief including food and non-food items to the victims.

Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State deputy governor, who was also at the scene and conducted the minister around, commended the efforts of the various emergency responders and security agencies, who have worked hard since Sunday to bring calm to the area.

Hamzat, who is the chairman of the investigative committee set up on Monday by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the committee was already gathering facts and data to aid its work.

He thanked the Federal Government for sending the minister and appealed to the people loitering around the disaster site to move out to enable the evacuation team get to work.

Femi Oke-Osayintolu, Managing Director of LASEMA, said enumeration was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, victims of the explosion have continued to count their losses just as some whose houses are partially damaged were seen making arrangements to fix their homes to enable them return.

Peter Okuofo, a brother to Festus Oyemere, who was killed in the explosion, said his deceased brother whose house was severely damaged, was to have his child dedication that Sunday, when he met his untimely death.

Okuofo, who was in the house to move out his late brother’s damaged Corolla Toyota car, explained that Oyemere, who was outside when the explosion rocked the area, had rushed back to rescue his sick mother-in-law, when concrete slabs in the building collapsed on his head and killed him instantly.

However, the mother-in-law and other members of the family escaped the horror.

BusinessDay observed that foods already prepared for the child dedication, including jollof rice still littered the house and the immediate surroundings.