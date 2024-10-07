Experts to explore business survival strategies at SCGN conference

As businesses around the globe confront rising interest rates, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical uncertainties, corporate governance is proving to be a cornerstone for survival and sustainability.

With the Central Bank of Nigeria raising interest rates to 27.3 percent, companies are faced with the challenge of navigating high capital costs, declining consumer demand, and overall financial instability.

This year’s Annual Corporate Governance Conference will delve into how businesses can adapt their governance frameworks to thrive amid such challenges.

Organised by the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN), it is scheduled to be held on October 10, 2024, on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The conference, with the theme: ‘Corporate Survival & Sustainability: The New Face of Governance,’ will examine the vital role of governance in steering companies through the current global economic landscape and ensuring their long-term resilience.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SCGN, Chioma Mordi said: “This year’s conference comes at a crucial time for businesses. As the global economic environment becomes increasingly volatile, strong governance structures are no longer optional but essential for survival.

“Our focus will be on equipping businesses with the strategies they need to stay resilient in the face of rising financial and operational pressures.”

Chairman of the SCGN, Muhammad K. Ahmed, stressed the importance of collective action.

He said: “Good corporate governance has the power to stabilise not just businesses but entire economies.

“This conference will bring together thought leaders from across sectors to share insights on how governance can be the driving force for economic recovery and corporate sustainability.”

Ahmed also said that the keynote address would be delivered by Bola Adesola, chairperson of Ecobank Nigeria Limited.

Other notable speakers, according to the organisers include the Managing Director of Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Armstrong Takang; Dean of Lagos Business School, Chris Ogbechie, and Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Aminu Maida.

Acting Director General of PenCom, Omolola Oloworanran will address governance in the pensions industry, while Head of AI at PA Consulting UK, Alwin Magimay will speak on the integration of artificial intelligence in corporate governance.

Other distinguished speakers include Gianni Moor, Faculty at Swiss Board School, Switzerland; Tomi Adepoju, Partner and Head of Enterprise Bank and ESG Services at KPMG Advisory Services; Uyi Akpata, former Country Senior Partner of PwC Nigeria, and Ona Newton, Founder of Tobams Group.

Alex-Adedipe Adeleke, managing partner at DOA Law Firm and Yewande Giwa, head of Governance and Sustainability at Honeywell Group, will moderate the plenary sessions.

SCGN said the conference would explore key topics such as economic uncertainty and governance, addressing how companies can implement strategies to cope with rising inflation and interest rates.

“Attendees will gain practical insights from governance experts, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and discover actionable strategies to enhance corporate resilience and sustainability in today’s challenging economic environment,” Mordi added.

SCGN is a registered not-for-profit institution dedicated to promoting best practices in corporate governance through advocacy, research, and educational initiatives.

