Evercare sets standard with molecular imaging system

Evercare Hospital Lekki, a state-of-the-art medical facility located in Lagos, has raised the bar in clinical excellence and diagnostic versatility with the procurement and installation of the GE SPECT-CT 870 DR—a premium hybrid molecular imaging system developed by GE Healthcare.

One of five nuclear medicine systems in the 800 series, the GE SPECT-CT 870 DR machine puts into practice everything that the global medical technology and digital solutions innovator has learned over the course of 20 years by bringing the latest in SPECT/CT advancements to a wider range of clinical environments.

SPECT/CT (Single photo emission computed tomography/computed tomography) combines two different diagnostic scans into one for a more complete view of the body region being studied. The acquisition of the GE SPECT-CT 870 DR, notes Rajeev Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer of Evercare, has greatly enhanced the hospital’s capacity to deliver quantitative accuracy for improved diagnosis and treatment outcomes for patients.

“At Evercare Hospital, quality patient care is our goal. And it starts with making an accurate diagnosis. That is why we are constantly investing in technologies and solutions—like the GE SPECT-CT 870 DR—that increase our diagnostic capabilities and lead to better patient outcomes. This machine provides shorter, more tolerable exams for greater patient comfort. Also, it is able to detect small lesions, allowing us to diagnose diseases faster and provide better care.”

“It is this ability to make visible what could normally be invisible that enables true discovery in nuclear medicine,” emphasized Eyong Ebai, GE Healthcare’s General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa. “Leading clinical discovery is about improving care for as many patients as possible. Everything we do is with the purpose of providing top private facilities like Evercare, as well as public hospitals, with the tools they need to go in search of true discovery. The GE SPECT-CT 870 DR reflects our continued commitment to helping improve quality, access and affordability of SPECT/CT, so they can continue in their work to change lives for the better.”

Eyong added: “All our 800 Series SPECT-CT systems build on the success of the 600 Series with a collection of SPECT technology enhancements that add to the value of nuclear medicine. The GE SPECT-CT 870 DR is Digital Ready. The system’s modular design enables an in-field upgrade to a CZT-based technology from the current NaI/PMT detector design. Such investment protection allows hospitals that acquire the equipment future access to the latest digital technology to expand Nuclear Medicine applications and research opportunities, without a need to fully replace the hybrid system and also to facilitate capital planning.”

Indeed, Evercare is charting the way forward for the delivery of quality care in Nigeria and the West African sub-region. Besides the GE SPECT-CT 870 DR, the hospital has acquired and deployed other modern diagnostic technologies from GE Healthcare. These, Ebai disclosed, include the Senographe Pristina 3D mammography machine, which provides a better overall breast exam experience and higher diagnostic accuracy, as well as the Aestiva/5 MRI—an MRI-compatible anesthesia machine ideal for both the MRI suite and the operating room.

A part of the Evercare Group, Evercare Hospital Lekki is a 165-bed purpose-built multi-specialty, tertiary care private hospital in Nigeria. With state-of-the-art equipment and highly skilled medical personnel, it is committed to delivering high quality and accessible healthcare with particular focus on Mother & Child Services, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Oncology, Orthopedics, as well as Critical Care & Emergency Medicine. The Evercare Group operates as an integrated healthcare delivery platform in emerging markets across Africa and South Asia. Its portfolio includes 29 hospitals, 16 clinics, 75 diagnostics centers and two brownfield assets.

GE Healthcare is a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies. GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services. With over 100 years of experience and leadership in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, GE Healthcare helps healthcare providers, researchers and life sciences companies in their mission to improve outcomes for patients around the world.