Evacuation from Afghanistan ‘largest airlift of people in history’ – Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden has described the evacuation of people from Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul as the “largest airlift of people in history,” the White House said.

The White House said in a statement late Friday that Biden gave the description in a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar currently serves as a transit country for thousands of U.S. citizens, Afghans, and people from other countries, who are being evacuated on U.S. transport aircraft.

“The President noted that this is the largest airlift of people in history and that it would not have been possible without the early support from Qatar to facilitate the transfer of thousands of people daily,” the White House said.

Biden also thanked Al Thani for the Qatari role in facilitating the intra-Afghan negotiations.

“The two leaders underscored the importance of continued close coordination on developments in Afghanistan and the broader Middle East.

“They welcomed the upcoming summit of regional states to be held in Baghdad towards the end of the month,” the statement added.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul on Aug. 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the U.S.-backed government.

Internationally recognised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country for the United Arab Emirates.

The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.