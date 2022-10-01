Entrepreneurship Village partners LABS to develop business leadership in Africa

London Academy Business School (LABS) has announced a partnership agreement with the Entrepreneurship Village to develop responsible business leaders for Africa and the world.

According to a statement made available by both parties, the partnership is based on mutual trust and commonly shared values between the two institutions.

After a concluded meeting with delegations from the Entrepreneurship Village, the London Academy Business School board resolved to setup a campus in the world’s first entrepreneurship village which will allow both virtual and on-campus learning.

“This is an exciting time in the history of London Academy Business School. The entrepreneurship village is expanding and we are proud to be partnered with this initiative,” Larry Jones-Esan, Co-founder, LABS stated.

In recent past the LABS have collaborated with other business schools in Africa and around the world on programmes seen at deepening the global entrepreneural ecosyatem.

Joy S. Francis, the director of studies, Africa Young Entrepreneurs Organization, stated that the LABS partnership will go a long way in creating more job opportunities.

Read also: Meet Sokunbi, an entrepreneur helping to secure admissions, scholarships abroad

According to her, the collaboration is geared towards promoting entrepreneurship learning that will create an enabling environment for knowledge transfer and business growth in Africa, which is one of the core values of the entrepreneurship village situated in Ondo State.

She stated further that the entrepreneurship village is a hub setup to house different academic institutions like the Africa Business College, School of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Research Cube among others.

“Our partnership with LABS lies upon the foundation the entrepreneurship village was founded to create an ecosystem where entrepreneurs, creatives and business institution can be housed in one place, and we believe learning is a social experience. We aim to create a space where businesses and student entrepreneurs can grow together as we inspire them to be successful,” Francis stated.