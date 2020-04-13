Edo targets screening of 500,000 residents in few weeks

Edo State Government says it plans to screen over 500,000 citizens across the 18 Local Government Areas in the next few weeks.

The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who made the disclosure in his Easter address said the state government has also secured two additional testing facilities.

Obaseki said the additional testing facilities are part of the government’s efforts to increase detection and manage cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

He said the two additional testing facilities are at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City.

“We want to screen up to 500,000 citizens in Edo over the next few weeks, and I am pleased to inform you that we now have two additional testing facilities in Benin City, where we plan to test up to 5,000 citizens. We will review our current policies when we obtain sufficient data and evidence from the screening and testing”, he said.

The governor, who said the government is working assiduously to contain the scourge, urged residents to adhere to directives on good hygiene and safety, including regular washing of the hands, use of sanitisers and observing social distancing.

“Ideally, the Easter season is marked by congregational worship and visits to loved ones, but I appeal to you to restrain from sustaining this practice this period. The social distancing and stay-at-home orders still subsist, so I enjoin you to maintain contact with your relatives and loved ones through digital media channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Zoom so that we can all be safe and protected. If you must go out, do so wearing facemasks”, he added.