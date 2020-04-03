Edo suspends revenue collection from motorists over social distancing

Edo State Government, as part of a strategy to enforce social distancing in the transportation system, Thursday suspended the daily collection of revenues for the month of April.

The suspension of the daily revenue by the government was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

He, however, noted that the state government’s regulation as regards containing the spread of Coronavirus disease has not been lifted.

“Edo state government’s regulation as regards containing the COVID -19 pandemic has not been lifted.

“For the avoidance of doubt, members of the public are to note that ban on gatherings of not more than 20 persons, maintenance of social distancing of at least one metre are to be strictly adhered to.

“All businesses remain closed except markets for food items, pharmaceutical products, and eateries.

“All transporters should abide by the regulations already announced as regards the number of passengers to be carried per vehicle,” he said.

He also announced the immediate suspension of all collection of revenues from transporters for the month of April.

He, however, directed various security agencies in the state to ensure strict compliance with the government directives.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor and Chairman, Edo State Response Committee on COVID-19, Philip Shaibu, at a press briefing in Benin City, charged security agencies in the state to enforce the government’s guidelines.

Shaibu said seating guidelines in public buses must be adhered to and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) must enforce this rule among its members.

“The seating arrangements are that cars must carry one passenger in front and two at the back; for buses, one passenger in front and two in each row.

“Hoteliers should take all safety precautions while dealing with clients. They are to obtain detailed travel history of their clients. For persons coming to self-isolate in their facility, they are to take necessary precautions and daily temperature checks, among other measures”, he added.

There had been an outcry by motorists on the collection of revenues daily by various state government revenue collection agencies in spite of the government’s new seating arrangement directives to contain the spread of COVID -19 in the state.