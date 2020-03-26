Edo Govt. decries use of Hotels for Self-Isolation by Europe, Asia Returnees

Edo State Government Thursday decried the use of hotels for self-isolation in the state by those that returned from Europe and Asian countries.

Philip Shaibu, the state deputy governor, decried the development at a press briefing in Benin City shortly after meeting with Association of Hoteliers, Nigerian Medical Doctors, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria among others.

Shaibu, who announced a total lockdown of the state also decried the failure of civil servants to comply with the state government’s stay-at-home directives.

According to him, all Edo citizens are to sit down at home. “We also observed that most of the civil servants and those that are asked to stay at home are moving about. That was not the intention. The intention was to stay at home. Staying at home will let help us stop the spread of coronavirus.

“There is no need for you to leave home unless there is an emergency that you should leave home. Some of these things can be done on the phone. We need you to stay at home. That will help us to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“We went around the city this morning and afternoon and we found out that there is partial compliance with government directives on lockdown.

“We are reiterating that only those on essential duties that are allowed to move within the state. All shops and markets, especially those that are banned from selling remain locked.

“We also observed that some of our returnees are using hotels as their self-isolation centres. We have also had a meeting with hoteliers, and we resolved that hoteliers should take precautions when dealing with clients and they have to obtain details of their guest and they must also check the history of their travelling.

“For a person coming to self-isolate in their facilities they must take necessary precaution and daily temperature checks among other measures that are necessary,” he said.

The deputy governor, who also announced new guidelines for interstate and intra-state transporters, however, made passengers’ manifest mandatory for commercial transporters coming and leaving the state.

“In line with the international best practice, we are also re-enforcing city guidelines in public buses. We had a meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers and Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria and we asked that the enforcement must start from their leadership.

“By tomorrow government and law enforcement agencies will be on streets to enforce this city arrangement guideline for all our transport vehicles. The city arrangement is that for car, one passenger in the front seat and two passengers at the back seat. For buses, one passenger in front and two in each row.

“Also, on the issue of transportation, manifests of all interstate transporters are mandatory to ensure correct information of travellers. Manifest must be made available to government on daily basis.

“We observed that since the borders of Nigeria were closed, especially, the air borders some persons still find their ways from the neighbouring countries road to the state

“The transport companies have been warned and advised that their vehicles that embark on cross border transport system should produce their manifest. Manifest of this transport companies have become mandatory,” he added.

Shaibu, who called on citizens to report any person suspected to have recently returned from countries affected with the Coronavirus disease, however, announced the fumigation of the entire state.

While noting that 111 persons are being traced for contact opined that complying with the stay at home order will help reduce the spread of the virus in the state.

He, however, advised people against using of hand gloves, contending that the use of hand glove was a potential channels of spreading the virus.

He urged the people to imbibe the culture of regular washing of hands in every 20 seconds as well as the use of hand sanitizer.