Edo election: Traders defy restriction movement at new Benin market

Traders at the new Benin market on Friday defied the restriction of movement order by the police to engage in a brisk business on the day of the Edo governorship election.

At 7 a.m., traders set their makeshift stalls, selling goods along the main thoroughfare despite official warnings to maintain order for the electoral process.

Despite a police presence along the roads to the market, which is aimed at enforcing the movement restrictions, the marketplace in Benin was bustling with activity as residents stopped for last-minute purchases, NAN reports.

Mrs Grace Omonuwa said she was in the market to earn for her daily feeds. “Elections may be important, but so is our livelihood,” Omonuwa, a vegetable vendor said.

Similarly, Mrs Ngozi Eze, said she was in the market to pick up some items before going to the poll. “I need to buy some food before I go to vote,” she softly said while navigating the busy market.

The police had, during a news briefing on Friday, said restriction of movement would last between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on election day.