Earybrite makes BusinessDay’s top 100 Fastest-Growing SMEs in Nigeria

Earlybrite, a fast-rising edtech company has been recognised by BusinessDay as one of Nigeria’s 100 fastest-growing SMEs.

Earlybrite was selected from a pool of SMEs making serious waves in the country’s entrepreneurship ecosystem in 2022.

The award acknowledges the hard work and dedication of the Earlybrite team, as well as the impact they have made in the education sector through their innovative solutions.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing SMEs,” said Victor Tubotamuno, CEO of Earlybrite in a statement.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we could not have done it without the support of our valued partners and supporters,” Tubotamuno said.

According to him, his team at Earlybrite is honoured to be part of this prestigious list and is committed to building on this success in the future.

“We are grateful for the trust of its partners and supporters, who have been a driving force behind our growth and success.

“For this year, we have a lot awaiting us and we would be glad to travel from one level of success to another as well as launch other outlets to best improve education in Nigeria,” he added.

Earlybrite is committed to bringing the best of technology to the education sector, and the award is a validation of their efforts.

The company’s mission is to enhance the educational experience for students, teachers, and schools and is proud to have made a positive impact in this direction.

The criteria used in selecting the 100 SMEs include but are not limited to, growth, profitability, the structure of the business, and potential for growth among others.