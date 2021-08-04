Diversity Inclusion Festival returns for third time in Nigeria

Dive In, the insurance industry’s well-established festival for diversity and inclusion (D&I) has been confirmed for its third consecutive year in Nigeria on 22 September 2021.

Event registration for the event, and for other global events, opens 5 August via diveinfestival.com

Since its launch in 2015, Dive In has continued to grow in both numbers and geography.

Last year the festival saw its highest turnout with over 30,000 attendees, from 35 countries taking part in 144 online events. This year attendees will once again be able to participate in virtual events all around the world, breaking down geographical barriers and creating a stronger global dialogue on diversity and inclusion.

Dive In provides the insurance industry with the opportunity to take decisive actions to improve diversity and inclusion within the workplace and covers topics including mental health, social mobility, neurodiversity, privilege, and cultural diversity within the workplace. This year’s festival event will concentrate on the need to mind the generation gap in the workplace, addressing generational and cultural challenges faced in the workplace with tools and examples for how to overcome them. The theme will call on attendees to turn intention into action and take responsibility for making changes that will help others be successful.

Attendees of the Dive In 2020 festival heard from over 500 speakers on a range of topics from mental wellbeing to disability. In Nigeria, the speakers examined diversity and inclusion holistically, considering bias that may arise from gender, disability, culture and age. At the event, one of the panellists, Adetola Adegbayi, executive director, General Insurance Business Division, Leadway Assurance Company Limited said consideration needs to be given to not just women but also men who are disadvantaged, physically challenged people when addressing diversity and inclusion. The event also emphasized the need to celebrate the difference in togetherness and balancing equality with equity.

Speaking on the impact of the Dive In Festival in Nigeria so far, Mary Alade, chief strategy officer at Aon – lead sponsor of Dive In Nigeria – comments: “The research results from the Dive-In Festival in Nigeria 2020 was quite an eye-opener and the letters to younger-self by senior female executives in the sector served as a wakeup call to many in understanding the lived experiences of women in the insurance market in Nigeria. This year we want to take a further look at the generational and cultural challenges faced in the workplace and how to overcome them. In line with the global festival theme of ‘Active Allyship’, we will also be looking at how individuals can support each other to ensure everyone has a fair and equal experience in the workplace.”

Detailed event reports are available on the Dive In Festival website along with videos from the festival with digestible learnings and tips from our speakers. Many full event recordings can be found on Dive In’s YouTube channel.

The festival continues to count on the support of its Global Festival Partners. Already confirmed are

AIG, Aon, Arch, Aviva, AXA, AXIS, Chubb, CNA, DLA Piper, Dual, Gallagher, Howden, Kennedys, Liberty Mutual, Lloyd’s, Markel, Marsh & Guy Carpenter, MS Amlin, RenaissanceRe, RMS, Tokio Marine Kiln, Travelers, and Willis Towers Watson.