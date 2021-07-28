Developments to note at LASUTH before seeking care abroad

As Nigeria’s private healthcare facilities race to domesticate the high quality of services many seek abroad, government-run hospitals are equally jostling to deliver at par and rebuild confidence in a system that has lost much in the public trust to negligence.

One of the three tertiary hospitals in Nigeria’s economic capital, the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) is carrying out expansions of critical infrastructure and updates of equipment for advanced delivery.

These are areas of sub-specialities that public hospitals are often overlooked as lacking expertise, equipment, or low success rate.

From non-invasive surgeries on the brain to advanced laser eyes surgeries, transplants, or complex removal of weak organs, the hospital has built a crop of well-resourced team of experts with international repute and has acquired the requisite tools for them to perform.

About 150 consultants in different sub-specialties are available at the hospital, armed with skills to stop the heart from beating, repair the heart and make it start beating again among others, Adetokunbo Fabamwo, a professor and chief medical director, LASUTH stated during a walk-through session with the media.

Read also: ‘Legislation can make healthcare affordable for everyone’

While some can take out gallbladders or fibroids without tearing up the abdomen, others can change a bad kidney to a good one through a process of transplant.

These complex medical procedures top list of cases that drive medical tourism out of Nigeria, with about 500 patients who seek specialised treatment yearly in India, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Israel among others.

Although official data on health do not capture the actual expenditure on Nigeria’s medical tourism, an estimated 1billion is sent yearly.

International healthcare organisations who recognise the potential of Nigeria’s patient market leverage ties with primary healthcare physicians to penetrate.

However, LASUTH is vying for not just a bigger share of the pie, it is providing subsidised services in the following areas.