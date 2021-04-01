Delta State Job Creation Bureau engages trainers for skills programme

The Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau has engaged trainers for the 2020/2021 cycle of the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP).

The trainers and trainees were advised to help in sustaining the programme by upholding the code of conduct.

Addressing the trainers during a one-day Trainers Workshop held in Asaba, the chief job and wealth creation bureau, Eric Eboh, a professor, harped on the roles of trainers in the scheme.

He told them that the rules and regulations, code of conduct, have been faithfully implemented from the inception of the job creation programme which accounted for its high success rate.

“The workshop is the benchmark for taking part in this training. The purpose is to familiarise the selected STEP trainers with the principles, rules, regulation and code of conducts for the trainers and trainees as well as perfect the documentation of the selected trainers,” he said. “Attendance and participation in the workshop are clear indications of commitment.”

He pointed out that the job creation programme was known for discipline, integrity, excellence and quality and that if those attributes were taken out of the programme, there would be no job creation bureau in the state.

He urged them to allow the trainees unhindered access to their facilities, make themselves available to the trainees and to report any form of truancy and absenteeism by the trainees to the bureau.

He reaffirmed that the State Government through the Job and Wealth Creation Bureau had trained and established over 5,000 previously unemployed youths in diverse vocational and agricultural enterprises in the past five years just as he disclosed that 1,000 youths would be trained and established in the 2020/2021 cycle through STEP and YAGEP.

Edward Mekwunye, executive assistant to the governor on Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, tasked the trainers to abide strictly by the rules and regulations guiding the implementation of the STEP programme to ensure the success of the programme towards the actualisation of the Stronger Delta vision of the state government.

In their separate responses, three of the STEP beneficiaries, who had grown their businesses and qualified to become trainers, expressed their gratitude to the state government for making them part of the training process.

They pledged not to disappoint the state government while contributing their quota to the development of youths of the state via the training.