Delta compensates victims of road crash road

Delta State Government through the Passengers’ Welfare Scheme, has compensated the victims of the Saturday, October 23 road crash which occurred along the Benin-Lagos route.

The passengers who travelled with Libra Motors’ that was involved in the accident, were on Thursday, October 28, presented with a cheque of N108,500.00 as support under the scheme.

Presenting the cheque to the victims’ families, Basil Ganagana Esq, the state’s commissioner for transport assured of the state government’s readiness

to support any accident victim who key into the scheme.

He urged the people of the state to embrace the scheme as it aims at protecting the people from the unexpected in any part of the country, as far as the commercial vehicle’s company is registered with the scheme and takes off from Delta State.

Mike Oriri, manager, Libra Motors’, Warri in Delta State, received the cheque on behalf of management of the transport company and victims.

He lauded the handlers of the scheme and the state government for their swift response just as he advised other transport companies to as a matter of urgency identify with the scheme for better welfare coverage of their passengers.

Lawrence Egogo, an engineer and consultant to the passengers’ welfare scheme, stated that the scheme was fully determined to compensate accident victims within and outside the state.

Egogo who is the managing director of Calf-Time Global Concept Limited, encouraged transporters to key into the scheme because it is on ground to give medical care to passengers.