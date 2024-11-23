Dapo Babarinde: The techpreneur revolutionising law firms work with Advocatify  

The legal industry is shifting towards technology-driven solutions, with law firms seeking tools to streamline operations and improve outcomes.

In response to this demand, Dapo Babarinde, a Nigerian tech entrepreneur, has developed Advocatify, a legal tech platform designed to enhance case and contract management.

Built on WordPress enterprise technology, Advocatify enables legal professionals to optimise workflows, track cases, and strengthen client relationships. It combines an intuitive interface with predictive analytics to support efficiency and informed decision-making.

One of the platform’s standout features is the Advanced Lead Scoring System, which assesses case leads and identifies those with the highest potential value. This allows firms to focus their efforts on leads likely to deliver the best outcomes, improving resource allocation.

Advocatify also includes tools to analyse cases for potential conflicts of interest, a feature critical for firms handling complex legal matters. Additionally, it provides automated reminders for deadlines and due diligence checks, helping firms stay organised while reducing administrative hurdles.

The platform integrates seamlessly with widely used productivity tools, including Google Calendar, Slack, Notion, Google Docs, and Microsoft Office Suite. This enables legal teams to manage tasks, collaborate, and communicate on a single platform.

Dapo Babarinde, the founder of Advocatify, has built a reputation for creating tech solutions tailored to industry needs. Through Helith Digital, his software development company, he has been at the forefront of digital transformation for businesses, including law firms.

Babarinde stated that Advocatify bridges the gap between case management and strategic decision-making. He explained, “Technology is the key to unlocking new levels of efficiency in businesses. Every minute saved and every insight provided translates to more sustainable practices for firms and better outcomes for clients.”

Although newly launched, Advocatify is already in use by several law firms in Lagos. Early adoption highlights the potential for growth as firms explore ways to simplify operations and deliver better results for clients.

Advocatify aims to meet the needs of both boutique and large law firms. By providing predictive insights and centralising workflows, it positions legal teams to tackle challenges more effectively.

