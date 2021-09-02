Customs seizes N64bn contraband in Lagos

Comptroller-general of Nigeria Customs Strike Force, Zone A, said on Wednesday in Lagos that it intercepted contraband items, including poisonous Doneky hides and skin, charcoal and wood positioned for export in Lagos.

According to the team, the seizures which have over N643.73 billion duty paid value were stored in a warehouse in Apapa and were about being moved into the port for export when it was intercepted.

Showcasing the seizures at the Nigeria Customs Export terminal in Ikorodu, Lagos, Ahmadu Shuaibu, the coordinator of CGC Strike Force, Zone A, said those behind the items are currently at large.

Shuaibu said the items would have been exported but for the intervention of officers of the unit, adding that efforts are ongoing to track the owners and bring to book.

He said the export prohibition guideline is in tandem with the Federal Government’s policies for the protection of endangered species, and to promote the national forest policy that was approved by the federal executive council.

The policy, he said, is aimed at assisting the nation to sustainably manage its vast forest resources against deforestation.

“In addition, other contraband goods including 1,372 bags of foreign parboiled rice (25kg each); 5 by 20 foot containers of unprocessed logs of woods; 2 by 40 foot containers of donkey hides and skin; 6 by 40 foot and 1 by 20 foot containers of charcoal; 229 sacks of shoes; 167 pieces of used tyres and one unit of Mazda bus, with a commutative duty paid value of N643,727,837.00, were intercepted, ” he said.

Shuaibu said the team under its current leadership has collected the sum of N3,001,226,794 as revenue through the issuance of demand notices, which shows meticulous documentary checks by the team.