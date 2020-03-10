Custom says Nigeria generate N7.35bn from seizures at the border

Nigeria Custom service (NCS), 7 months into the ongoing partial border closure, says the exercise (Exercise SWIFT Response) has continued to yield positive results as it has generated over N7 billion, enhanced national security among others.

The NCS, in a statement signed by Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer, said that since inception of the border drill, the importation of drugs and proliferation of small arms and light weapons which usually fuel terrorism and other forms of criminality in the country have been considerably curtailed adding that the agricultural sector has also received a boost due to the restriction placed on the importation of rice and other prohibited food items.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) which is coordinating the exercise has continued to record large numbers of seizures and arrests from the 4 sectors of the North-West, North-Central, South-West, and South-South geopolitical zones”.

“As at 6th March 2020, 697 illegal migrants have been arrested while seizures include 86,602-50kg bags of parboiled foreign rice; 695 bags of NPK fertilizer; 1,172 vehicles; 2,997 drums filled with PMS; 16,771 empty 200 litre Drums of PMS; 90 engine boats; 68 drums of groundnut oil; 26 trucks (33,000 litres) of PMS; 14,604 Jerricans of PMS; 656 motorcycles; 15,089 Jerricans of PMS, vegetable oil; among other items. The estimated monetary value of the seizures is N7,350,818,657.70”.

The service stressed that Nigeria remains committed to ongoing diplomatic engagements to finding lasting solutions to the concerns that necessitated the partial border closure adding that the priority remains to keep our borders safe from any inimical activity that would compromise our national interests and by extension our national security

“It would be recalled that apart from the ongoing Tripartite Technical Committee meetings comprising Nigeria, Benin and Niger Republic; Ministers in charge of ECOWAS Affairs and Trade of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria and Togo met on the 15 February 2020 at Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso to assess the partial border closure and its impact on the sub-region. Overall, the government is fully committed to the recommendations of the respective Committees”.

Cynthia Egboboh, Abuja