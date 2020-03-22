COVID-19: With the Nigerian spirit, we can overcome any challenge – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, has expressed the optimism that Nigeria would overcome in these perilous times.

In a statement he personally signed and issued on Sunday, Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, said: “The news that Nigeria last week discharged the Italian index case of Corona Virus in the country after testing negative for the disease is yet another confirmation that the Nigerian spirit can overcome any tough challenge.”

He further said that it was a thing of pride to Nigeria as country that her health professionals not only promptly rose to the challenge by tracking the trail of the case and subsequent ones, but are able to fully treat the Italian index case and one other.

“I will like to congratulate and commend all relevant stakeholders in our healthcare system, at the states and federal governments for a job well done thus far. I wish to make special mention of the young doctor, Dr. Amarachukwu Karen Allison, whose vigilance may have averted an escalation of the disease,” Atiku said:

According to him, “This singular effort will, no doubt, boost the respect that our country will earn from the international community and even more is the honour it would bring to Nigerian medical professionals.

“Those men and women who stand in the frontline of containing the spread of the virus within our shores are heros and history would be kind to them. They have shown to the world that Nigeria is a great country, with great, committed and hardworking people.

“We should continue to be sensitive to the potential dangers inherent in the virus which causes the Covid-19 disease by adhering to instructions about social distancing, washing our hands frequently under a running water with soap and ensuring that we limit exposure to large gatherings.”

Congratulating the Nigerian health workers for their courageous work at this difficult time, he I urged “all Nigerians to remain strong while we fight the scourge of this virus to the end.”