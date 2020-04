As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, with communities and economies everywhere affected, Nigeria and the world face an unprecedented challenge.

With the number of infected citizens surging, President Muhammadu Buhari issued a lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

However, the lockdown has amplified issues such as poverty and starvation as many who depend on their daily earnings for survival have been made more vulnerable.

To help alleviate the plight of the most vulnerable within its area of operation, VFD Group plc embarked on an outreach to the Olowogbowo Community of Lagos Island to address their nutritional needs.

Speaking during the outreach, Niyi Adenubi, group executive director, VFD Group plc, said VFD Group is a brand that is empathetic about the people and the community in which it operates, which necessitated the outreach.

“Families are stranded and facing critical shortages of meals every day. We have provided the Olowogbowo community with these…our own way of giving back to our community during these very challenging times. A special thanks to our team and everyone who joined us in this initiative. Special thanks to our team headed by Toyin Abel, head of sales, who drove the initiative from inception to implementation,” Adenubi said.

Adetoyese Olusi, chairman, Lagos Island Local Government Area, and Lookman Omobolanle Thomas, councillor ward A1 Olowogbowo, were present at the event.

Before the directive for the lockdown was given in the state, the company had already encouraged its staff to start working remotely as the virus had begun to spread globally. The launch of its Virtual Bank (V Bank, a product of its Microfinance Bank) has also made it very easy for its customers to continue to get great service without having to go to its offices.

“The management team is dedicated to staying up to date with the NCDC and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines to make the best adjustments to business operations and policies as needed,” said Nonso

Okpala, GMD/CEO, VFD Group plc. “We advise that everyone maintains calm and keep safe even in this period.”

.