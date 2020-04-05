COVID-19: Pistis Foundation launches food bank, health scheme for less privileged

Pistis Foundation, a non-profit social intervention arm of The Elevation Church, said it has launched the Pistis Food Bank to provide at least 2,000 less privilege residents of Lagos state with food supplies during this period of untold hardship in the country.

According to the Foundation, this was the first step in executing the two-pronged initiatives embarked on by the Elevation church to help economically challenged residents of Lagos state in this season of 14-days lockdown of Lagos State by the Federal Government to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The second initiative was the launch of Pistis Health Intervention Scheme which was being carried out in partnership with St. Kizito’s Clinic in Jakande area of Lekki, and Chion Hospital at Maryland Ikeja.

According to Godman Akinlabi, the Pistis Foundation is partnering with these two hospitals to provide medical aid to anyone who might need medical assistance during this time. “Medical bills will be paid by the Foundation, he said.

He said that these interventions are executed in addition to other social impact initiatives already embarked upon by the foundation with its three key focus areas as education, health and shelter.

He further stated that both the Pistis Food Bank and the Pistis Health Intervention are at no cost to the beneficiaries and can be accessed by anyone proven to be in need of them.

“However, for the sake of order, to access these interventions, intended beneficiaries should send an email to covid19@pistisfoundation.org or call the foundation help lines on 09085222216 or 0817 003 5878.

According to the church, all requests will be treated on a first-come, first serve basis.

“The economically challenged are the worst hit during this pandemic because they lack access to the basic necessities, especially food. Let’s continue to show love this season. Remember, love is an action word,” said Akinlabi.

SEYI JOHN SALAU