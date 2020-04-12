Covid-19 lockdown: FCTA arrests Iman, 2 foreigners, impounds 269 vehicles

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Enforcement Team on Covid-19 lockdown Sunday arrested an Iman (names withheld) at Wuye District, Abuja for violating the presidential lockdown order in the territory to reduce the spread of the killer virus.

Chairman of the FCTA Enforcement Team, Ikharo Attah, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja also said the arrest was made after calls and complaints by residents in the area.

“Early this morning, we commenced operation following so many calls from residents that the Christ Embassy Church in Durumi was preaching, we went there and discovered that that wasn’t true, but the pastor was inside the church with some cameramen and some production crew.

“We then moved to the Mosque at Wuye District, because we had gotten several complaints that the man (Imam) had worship on Friday. But that Friday, we were at Kuje so we could not have come back within five minutes.

“So we got there today and invited him to come and explain; and we cautioned him at the FCT Police Command, Garki.



“He must have been further cautioned and released, he said.

He stated that the Team also arrested a Turkish and an Angolan during the exercise for violating the presidential order by going out without permit and they have been handed over to the Maitama Police Division for prosecution.

Attah further revealed that his men impounded more than 269 vehicles from violators of the lockdown directive and warned the residents, particularly uniformed personnel and diplomats against violating the lockdown order as severe punishment awaits defaulters.

James Kwen, Abuja