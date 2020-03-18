Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
EducationNews

Covid -19: Kwara state gov. to shut down schools

by
Covid -19: Kwara state gov. to shut down schools
Covid -19: Kwara state gov. to shut down schools
The Kwara State government has declared that it will be shutting down schools from Monday March 23rd.
In a statement released Wednesday evening by Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesman to the Governor confirmed that “It is part of the efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We urge our people to maintain the highest level of hygiene and to remain calm and adhere to all safety measures earlier announced by the Kwara State Ministry of Health and other national bodies.”
SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

FG to cut budget by N1.5T, revises oil benchmark price to…

COVID-19: Ogun bans gatherings of 50 people or more in…

Covid-19: Lagos suspends religious gatherings of over 50…

1 of 8,460