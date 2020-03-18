Covid -19: Kwara state gov. to shut down schools

The Kwara State government has declared that it will be shutting down schools from Monday March 23rd.

In a statement released Wednesday evening by Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesman to the Governor confirmed that “It is part of the efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge our people to maintain the highest level of hygiene and to remain calm and adhere to all safety measures earlier announced by the Kwara State Ministry of Health and other national bodies.”

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin