COVID-19: IMN raises alarm over safety of el-Zakzaky

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites has raised the alarm over the fate of its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, saying that “credible reports emanating from the Kaduna Correctional Centre, where the government is wrongly detaining Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife has reached the IMN of a turmoil leading to the opening of fire and blocking of all access roads to the Center.”

A statement on Tuesday by the spokesman of the sect, Ibrahim Musa expressed concerns about these developments even as the group called on all relevant authorities to ensure that the security and safety of the Sheikh and his wife are guaranteed.

“We would hold the federal government responsible for any harm to them. It is the responsibility of governments to protect all inmates in such homes, especially with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, especially as the law presumes all to be innocent until proven otherwise by a law court.

“The case of Sheikh Zakzaky in particular, is quite different, where a federal high court had declared his arrest and detention as unconstitutional and a violation of his fundamental rights.

“Furthermore, the charges for which he is standing trial at the moment have been punctured by two different courts, who tried nearly 200 members on the same charges and discharged and acquitted them all.

“We therefore strongly demand for the immediate release of the Sheikh and his wife,” the statement said.