Covid-19: IGP orders zonal AIGs, CPs to enforce social restriction orders

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) global health threat and the subsequent social restriction orders imposed by governments at all levels, to enable its containment, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered all zonal Assistant Inspectors-General(AIGs) of Police and Commissioners of Police to enforce the orders.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, stressing that while the police boss enjoined the citizens to voluntarily adhere to the orders, Police officers nationwide will ensure that all legitimate orders given in pursuant to the containment efforts are strictly enforced within their areas of jurisdiction.

The IGP, while urging officers to observe personal safety measures, further directed the Zonal AIGs and Command CPs to ensure that cases of unnecessary arrests and detention of suspects are not condoned. He reiterated that detention of suspects must be reduced to the barest minimum and that only very serious cases such as terrorism, armed robbery, homicide and other non-bailable offences should warrant detention.

The IGP further directed that adequate measures be emplaced to screen persons to be committed into police custody. He enjoined citizens to avoid social visits to police stations and other police offices and minimize official visits, except where absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, the IGP has ordered Command CPs to immediately publicize phone numbers of their Command Control Rooms, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other Tactical Commanders using the conventional and non- conventional media in order to facilitate alternative interacting and reporting options between the Public and the Police, the statement added.

Also, in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that all tertiary institutions be shut, the IGP has ordered the immediate closure of the Nigeria Police Academy as well as all Police Primary and Secondary Schools nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Force Medical Services has been empowered and directed to step up sensitization programmes across Commands, Formations and Barracks in the country, the statement said.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja