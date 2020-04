The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that it will pay N50,000 daily hazzard allowance to all Medical Doctors providing various services in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in the nation’s capital.

Mohammed Kawo, Acting Secretary of the FCTA Health Secretariat who disclosed this at the FCT briefing on Covid-19 said Nurses and Laboratory Technicians involved in the process will be paid N30,000 daily while Drivers and Cleaners are paid N20, 000 daily.