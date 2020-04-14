Covid-19: FCTA begins community active case search

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun community active case search for the Covid-19 disease in the Mpape District of the Territory.

The search is aimed at detecting everyone with Covid-19 and getting them treated promptly to break the chain of transmission in the FCT.

Josephine Okechukwu, FCT Director of Public Health who disclosed this in Abuja, said the medical team during the exercise screened everyone with history of cough, fever, catarrh, chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

Read also: Here’s what you need to know about First Bank Holdings ‘19 audited result

She said the search woul be expanded to other communities in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) such as Gishiri, Utako and Mabushi within the week.

Okechukwu called on FCT residents with such symptoms to come forth for testing and thanked them for supporting the fight against Covid-19 and prayed to God to heal Nigeria of the killer disease.

She had announced last week that the FCT Administration would be carrying out Covid-19 tests in communities across the Territory as there are indications of community transmission of the virus.

The Federal Government also called on health professionals in various states across the country to look out for unusual respiratory track infectious cases, as it expressed deep concern that the Covid-19 cases are now at community transmission level.

The government further called on various states across the federation to get ready with their health facilities as well as build the capacity of their healthcare personnel as the pandemic enters community level.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task team, Sani Aliyu gave this directive in recent updates on the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.