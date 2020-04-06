COVID-19: Ethiopian Airlines evacuates 385 Americans, 200 Canadians from Nigeria

Ethiopian airline on Monday evacuated 385 Americans and 200 Canadians from Nigeria through the Muritala Muhammad International Airport, (MMIA) over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline with a B777-300 aircraft type evacuated 385 Americans from Lagos to Washington DC on Monday.

Also another ET flight with B767 aircraft type evacuated 200 Canadians from Lagos and Abuja to Addis Ababa enroute Toronto to Canada.

After the normal airport formalities, the evacuees boarded the ET flight.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) had ban international flights but confirmed essential flights will still operate.

The essential flights include aircraft in state of emergency, over flights, operations related to humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, alternate aerodrome identified in the flight plan, technical stop where passengers do not disembark, cargo flights and other safety related operations.

A batch of 140 Lebanese nationals was also evacuated through the MMIA on Sunday.

A total of 637 French and German citizens were on Thursday evacuated from Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by their governments.

Air France’s A330 airplane which was the first to land departed at 13.56hr while Lufthansa German Airline departed with her nationals at 15.46hr.