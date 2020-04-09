COVID-19: Elev8media Advertising announces N40m support to offer free advert exposure to Lagos SMEs

Elev8media Advertising Ltd has announced an upcoming project to support Nigerian businesses with a 30-day free exposure worth N40million which would help in reducing their cost stimulating business growth, it said.

The free advert would be run on Elev8media’s iconic Billboard located at CMS, Marina, Lagos State.

“The significance of this project is to contribute a quota to alleviate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerian businesses, by reducing the costs of stimulating business growth,” said Elev8media.

The advertising firm said it has dedicated 10 (Ten) advert slots on its digital billboard for 10 (Ten) selected SMEs (Medium and Small Scale Businesses) for a 30-day exposure worth N4million each.

The opportunity is available to SMEs located in Lagos state which register for the allotted advert slots via tiny.cc/elev8media. Selection will be administered by Elev8media Advertising Ltd based on the information received.

Elev8media Advertising Ltd was founded in 2016 and its core business is OOH advertising.

The firm, with a mission to providing its clients with effective and efficient medium of advertising that best target their audience, services Large, medium and small scale businesses (Publicly quoted and Limited liability Companies) located in Lagos State.