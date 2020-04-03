COVID-19: Don’t be partisan in distribution of relief materials in Ogun, Abiodun warns

As total lockdown declared by President Muhammadu Buhari starts in Ogun state on Friday night due to waivers granted the state for effective preparedness, Governor Dapo Abiodun has warned all party men within the All Progressives Congress (APC) family to steer clear of partisanship in distribution of relief materials meant for all residents of the state.
Governor Abiodun explained that situation at hands in Nigeria affects all the Nigerians irrespective of party or ethnic affiliations as Coronavirus is no respecter of anybody no matter lowly- or highly-placed, therefore, nobody should play politics with the relief materials and stimulus packages either provided by Federal Government or any State Government of the Federation.
Speaking at the inauguration of Committee saddled with the responsibility to distribute relief materials for people of Yewa South in Ogun West Senatorial District on Thursday,
Governor Abiodun noted that the stimulus package distribution would reach 500,000 homes with an average of 4 persons per household.
The governor, who was represented by Olaolu Olabimtan, Commissioner for Budget and Planning at the inauguration of 20-man COVID-19 Relief Committee being chaired by Fagbenro Olabode, said that the bags to be distributed to residents of the state would contain food items and hand sanitizers which, if used judiciously, would sustain each household for the 14-day pilot stage of the lockdown.
He said, “We have to make sure it touches everybody and we are going to work on that. There are some people who if they don’t go out in a day, they won’t be able to eat. There are some people who have absolutely no earnings and from there we will begin to go up.
“When we finish with that and there is still more materials we will look up the ladder. But we are still going to sit and go to specifics. By the way this Committee is not partisan, incorporated, fully inclusive of Community leaders, Baales (township heads), across all party lines, religious lines – everybody is represented.”
Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun has directed all transition chairmen of 20 Local Government Councils domiciled in the state to finalise details of the distribution of relief materials that starts on Sturday 4th, 2020, just as he directed them to begin sensitisation programmes for people in all 20 Local Government Areas of the state to enlighten people on the symptoms and preventive measures of the Coronavirus.
