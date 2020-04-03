COVID-19: Don’t be partisan in distribution of relief materials in Ogun, Abiodun warns

As total lockdown declared by President Muhammadu Buhari starts in Ogun state on Friday night due to waivers granted the state for effective preparedness, Governor Dapo Abiodun has warned all party men within the All Progressives Congress (APC) family to steer clear of partisanship in distribution of relief materials meant for all residents of the state.

Governor Abiodun explained that situation at hands in Nigeria affects all the Nigerians irrespective of party or ethnic affiliations as Coronavirus is no respecter of anybody no matter lowly- or highly-placed, therefore, nobody should play politics with the relief materials and stimulus packages either provided by Federal Government or any State Government of the Federation.

Speaking at the inauguration of Committee saddled with the responsibility to distribute relief materials for people of Yewa South in Ogun West Senatorial District on Thursday,

Governor Abiodun noted that the stimulus package distribution would reach 500,000 homes with an average of 4 persons per household.

The governor, who was represented by Olaolu Olabimtan, Commissioner for Budget and Planning at the inauguration of 20-man COVID-19 Relief Committee being chaired by Fagbenro Olabode, said that the bags to be distributed to residents of the state would contain food items and hand sanitizers which, if used judiciously, would sustain each household for the 14-day pilot stage of the lockdown.