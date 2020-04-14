COVID-19: Communities resort to self-help against robberies as lockdown takes toll

Some Lagos communities including Idimu and Egbe in Alimosho area of the state have resorted to self-help in protecting themselves against armed robbery attacks amid the biting impact of the lockdown and sit-at-home order on the state by the Federal Government.

These communities have been frequently attacked by an armed robbery gang known as ‘One Million Boys’ who move in large numbers, breaking and looting shops stocked with food materials and beverages.

On Monday night, when the ‘boys’ came as usual to rob shops on Liasu Road where they had robbed twice in the last couple of weeks, they were stoutly resisted by young men living in the area who constituted themselves into a ‘vigilante’ and repelled the ‘boys’.

When BusinessDay visited the communities Tuesday afternoon, it was gathered that it was a rough and tough duel between the robbers and the vigilante. Heaps of ashes from burnt tyres laced with pieces of broken bottles littered the whole length of the well over 2-kilometre Road.

“We did not sleep at all last night; it was as if there was a war. If not for our boys who decided to confront them, many shop owners on this road would be crying and counting their losses now,” a resident, who introduced himself simply as Adams, told our correspondent.

Another resident who gave his name as Idowu said he was worried with the frequent armed robbery attacks in their community which, he said, was known for being safe and peaceful but has suddenly become a risky area.

“We know where all these things are coming from. Government says everybody should stay at home without any provision for the people. Hunger has taken over many homes and everybody is angry.

“Don’t forget that everybody is now idle without income. Okada riders are idle; Danfo drivers are also idle and all those who used to make their money from okada, keke and danfo operators are also idle; what do you expect? Idowu queried.

Cyril Emeh, a public health worker, commended the federal government for extending the lockdown by additional 14 days, but noted that it was not enough to extend the lockdown without addressing the social, economic and security concerns of the people in the affected states.

“Lagos, the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja and Ogun state in which the federal government has extended the lockdown should get special attention in terms of relief materials. What we have seen so far as palliatives from the government is an insult. It makes no meaning,” Emeh said.

Asked if there was police presence during the clash with the armed robbers, Idowu said he could not tell. “If they came, I do not know, but I want to advise that people should protect themselves. This is the third time these boys are coming to this area; police know and they are supposed to be patrolling this road every night. That is yet to be seen,” he fumed.

Since the lockdown started taking toll on the people of Lagos and Ogun states, the wave of crime in these two neighbouring states has increased significantly. In Lagos, many parts of the city are under siege by armed robbers. Both Orile Agege and some parts of Oshodi were seriously attacked Monday.

“We have street gate but that could not help us when they came last night,” said Benjamin Eke who lives in Oshodi. “Our lives are in God’s hand and I know he will protect his people,” Eke added resignedly.