Covid-19: Alaro City rolls out initiatives to assist Lagos

Alaro City, the new satellite city being built in the Lekki Free Zone, has commenced various initiatives to assist the Lagos State battle the COVID-19 pandemic and support Lagos residents during the crisis.

The distribution of relief items for targeted communities in the state commenced last week with the donation of 500 bags of rice and other relief materials to the Epe community. Alaro City has also embarked on a civic education campaign aimed at boosting awareness on effective ways of combating the pandemic. Top executives of the organisation have also partnered with the Lagos branch of a global leadership community of business executives to fund the construction of a COVID-19 treatment/isolation centre in Eti Osa Local Government Area, which has been identified as the area with the highest number of infected cases in the state.

Odunayo Ojo, CEO of Alaro City, said the government’s effort – particularly Lagos State Government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu – to contain the spread of the virus and support communities in need were commendable and required the support of all stakeholders. “While the pandemic has made things inconvenient for everyone, we recognise that there are people who have had it worse,” he said. “Therefore, this modest intervention is our own way of helping our communities and assisting government at all levels to effectively contain the coronavirus by getting people to stay at home. We have started with Epe, which is our host community, and will also reach other communities across the state.”

Mr. Ojo said Alaro City has partnered with media companies in sensitising the public on effective ways of limiting the spread of the pandemic. “Public enlightenment is vital and needs to be sustained to enable Lagosians and Nigerians beat this virus,” he said. “We are channelling resources through key media partnerships to ensure people remain sufficiently educated and enlightened on the right steps to take in limiting the spread of coronavirus. We will also continue to support the government in battling this pandemic.”

Beneficiaries of the relief items distributed in Epe thanked Alaro City for the assistance. Sunday Dada, a resident in Epe, expressed gratitude for the support which he said came at a vital time. “I want to use this opportunity to thank Alaro City for this assistance during such a period as this COVID-19 (crisis). God bless Nigeria; God bless Lagos State; God bless Alaro City.”

Reacting to the development, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, the Oloja of Epe Kingdom, commended Alaro City for the gesture and urged beneficiaries to stay indoors so as to limit the spread of the virus. “The management of Alaro City are responsive and reliable,” he said. “This is why we like them. They care about the people of Epe and they have again shown that by this kind gesture. Thank you, Alaro City.”

Launched in January 2019, Alaro City is planned as a 2,000-hectare mixed-income, city-scale development with industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares (370 acres) of parks and open spaces. A partnership between Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, and Lagos State Government, Alaro City has been widely hailed as the next evolution of Lagos. Over 20 businesses are designing or building their facilities in the city; and 3.5km of initial road networks and a modular 50MVA power plant are under construction.

Alaro City is a mixed-income, city-scale development with master-planned areas for offices, logistics and warehousing, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares of parks and open spaces. Rendeavour and Lagos State Government, through their subsidiary, North West Quadrant Development Company (NWQDC), have conceived Alaro City as a 2,000-hectare, market-led project. NWQDC is authorised by both the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, and the Lagos State Government as an entity to develop, operate, administer and manage Alaro City.

About Rendeavour (rendeavour.com)

Rendeavour is Africa’s largest new city builder, with over 12,000 hectares (30,000 acres) of city-scale developments in the growth trajectories of large cities in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo. Rendeavour is creating the living and working spaces that will help sustain and accelerate Africa’s economic growth, meet the aspirations of Africa’s burgeoning middle classes, and serve as a catalyst for further urban development.