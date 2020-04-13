Coronavirus: PTF submits recommendation to Buhari ahead of nationwide broadcast

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the containment of the COVID-19 has submitted its recommendation to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of Monday night’s nationwide broadcast by the President on the issue of the lockdown imposed on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Chairman of the PTF Boss Mustapha made this known during his opening remarks at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday.

“We have also been assessing the impact of the lockdown and the level of compliance by Nigerians. While we recognize the difficulties associated with such unprecedented action, we remain certain, however, that it is a step in the right direction for us to secure a healthier tomorrow.

“Based on the evaluation of experts, assessment of available data and experiences of other nations currently in the same situation, the PTF has submitted its recommendations to Mr. President and I urge Nigerians to please await further pronouncements in this regard,” he said.

