Coronavirus: Presidency raises alarm over refusal of Reps to be screened at Airports

The Presidency Monday raised alarm over the refusal by Members of the House of Representatives who traveled abroad to subject themselves to screening at Airports, which is precautionary measures against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President in a letter to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila sighted by journalists, asked the House leadership to direct Members to comply with the safety measures at the Airport.

“It has been brought to the Honourable Minister of Health recently reported to this office that some members of the House of Reptesentatives are refusing to subject themselves to medical screening at airports.

“As you are aware, these airport screenings are our primary line of defense and refusal by any citizen to subject to these tests is a threat to our nation.

“Accordingly, you are kindly requested to direct all members at the House of Representatives who returned to Nigeria from foreign trips to report themselves to the nearest NCDC test centre with immediate effect”, the letter read.

James Kwen, Abuja