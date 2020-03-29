Coronavirus: LASG flag-off food and agricultural produce markets in 25 location across Lagos   

The Lagos State government on Sunday flag-off the makeshift food and agricultural produce market across 25 locations in the state to cushion the effect of the state’s stay at home order on the back of the increasing cases of COVID-19 pandemic recorded in Lagos.

The government had on Thursday, March 26, ordered the closure of all non-essential markets in the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. As at Saturday March 28, Nigeria’s confirmed case had reached 97 with over half of the cases in Lagos. One death has been recorded; three patients have been discharged, while another six are set to be discharged.

“Today we are flagging off the neighbourhood makeshift market for communities; essentially we want to see how the market is brought closer to the communities. We do not want a situation where people take the risk of public transportation to get their consumables in the state,” said Gbolahan Lawal, the state’s commissioner for agriculture.

Lawal who was at the Ikeja and Ojota market locations stated that the essence of the makeshift market initiative is to create a market within a walkable distance across the 20 local government of the state. “It is also important to let us know that it is not all Lagosians that has the capacity to bulk purchase produce and store in their homes. There are some families that do not have the capacity to bulk purchase; people like that can walk into the makeshift market to purchase two tins of milk, a crate of egg, two loafs of bread; that is the essence of this neighbourhood market,” he said.

However, as a way of easing the logistics challenges of the farmers and other FMCGs players involved, Lawal said the neighbourhood market will open three days per week; two days interval, while the next market day for the week would be on Wednesday.

Clarifying the economic stimulus package of the state government on COVID-19, Lawal said the social safety net was meant for indigent communities and vulnerable households in Lagos. “It is important for me to also let us know that our package is different and well branded, and sealed. Our rice is the 5kg; garri 5kg; beans 3kg, all sealed and other finished products,” he said, stating that items have been distributed in nine of the 20 local governments of the state with about 4, 000 distribution points across Lagos.

The locations are: Mushin, St. Judes Pry Sch, Ilasamaja, Ajenifuja Pry Sch, Ilupeju, and Papa Ajao Pry Sch, Ladipo Street, Mushin; Alimosho, Idimu Pry. Sch., Idimu and Meiran Community Pry Sch,Meiran; Surulere is Sijuade Pry. Sch, Odiolowu Str Ijesatedo, Akinsemoyin Pry Sch, Surulere, Obele Secondary Sch, Lawanson, and Aguda Grammar Sch, Brown Road, Aguda. Ikeja locationa are Ikeja Pry Sch and Opebi Pry Sch; Apapa is United Christian Pry. Sch, Marine Beach, Ijora Oloye Pry Sch, and Ire Akari Nur&Pry Sch 11, 4 Adekunle Dean Str, Sari Iganmu; Lagos Mainland location is St. Jude Pry Sch, Ebute-Meta; Ifako-Ijaye locations are Fagba Junior Grammar Sch, Iju and Stadium High School, Low Cost Housing Estate, Ifako.

Designated location for Eti-Osa is Ikota Primary Sch, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ikota; Lagos Island locations are Olowogbowo Methodist Pry Sch, 37, Bankole Str, Apogbon and Araromi Baptist, Beckley; Kosofe location is St. Emmanuel Pry sch (Ojota Nur/Pry Sch) Ogudu; Oshodi-Isolo location is Ejigbo Model Pry Sch, 1, Alaba Street, Ejigbo; Epe is at ST. Theresa Roman Catholic Pry Sch, Awolowo way, Oke Oyinbo, Epe; while Badagry location is at Anglican Pry Sch, Aradagun/Mosafejo, Iworo/Ajido road.

Two of the vendors, Godwin Ikemefuna of Fruits and Veggies global limited, sellers of perishable produce at the Ikeja Primary School, G.R.A location said the initiative is well thought out by the state since people has been asked to stay at home and maintain social distancing. On her part, Bosun Solarin, Difi Foods limited at the Ojota Nur/Pry School, Ojota said the idea of the makeshift market is needed to encourage Lagosians to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

JOSHUA BASSEY & SEYI JOHN SALAU