Coronavirus: Lagosians in panic buying to stock-up as Nigeria records 12 cases

Lagosians are making panic buying of food items and drugs to stock-up amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Major markets were filled with consumers who were buying in large volumes in the case of an eventual shutdown of activities in Lagos- Nigeria’s commercial never centre.

A survey by BusinessDay to Mile 12 market and Oyinbo market – two major markets for foodstuff in the state, shows that consumers were mainly buying provisions, toiletries and food items with long shelf-live.

“Nigeria has 12 cases now of the virus and we do not know what will happen next, so I am stocking up my house with food items that would last for a month,” Mary Edema, a mother of two who was shopping at Mile 12 market, said.

“It all started like this in Europe the numbers kept rising and now they have shut down completely.  I pray we do not experience that in Nigeria but I still need to prepare,” Edema said.

Nigeria has recorded 12 cases of the coronavirus with Lagos having 9 of the cases.

The state has since ordered a shutdown of all schools and banned public gathering exceeding 50 persons.

“My mother is asthmatic and I have bought 10 packs of her inhaler for her just in case the situation gets worse and prices go up,” a buyer who gave her name as Bidemi, said.

Currently, the prices of drugs and food items are still relatively stable.

 

