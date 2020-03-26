Coronavirus: Imo State Governor orders closure of major markets from Saturday

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has ordered the closure of all major markets in the state, effective Saturday morning this week as part of his administration’s strategy to control the spread of the Corona virus disease. He has, therefore, appealed to citizens to do their shopping between Thursday and Friday. Also, the Governor reiterated that civil servants who fall within the approval given by the Head of Service not to report to office should stay at home until further notice.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba told a press briefing after the maiden meeting of the State Executive Council, Wednesday, that the state government has procured Ambulances for the 27 Local Government Councils in Imo State, and also established more testing centres across the state.

Flanked by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Francis Dibiagwu; Commissioner for Education, Prof. B.T.O. Ikegwuoha; and Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, Emelumba re-emphasized that the governor was in consultations with Church leaders that all schools are closed latest Friday.

Also, he said commuters entering the state through the land borders are to be screened before being allowed entry.

Speaking on the capital city of Imo State, the Information Commissioner said the Exco has resolved that the city of Owerri be returned to its original Master Plan, as it will solve the issue of flooding and other environmental hazards being experienced currently.

Hon. Emelumba announced that the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has risen from the initial N620m the government met on ground in January when Governor Uzodinma took over office to N1.2b within two months.

On education, Emelumba said that the Exco unanimously agreed that Imo State University must be given its pride of place as the only State University, assuring that qualitative education must not be sacrificed on the altar of mediocrity.

To this end, he stated: “The Education Commissioner has been mandated to bring a holistic report on the education status vis-à-vis its standard at the next Exco meeting for consideration.”