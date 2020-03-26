Coronavirus: Ikeja embarks on mass disinfection of public spaces 

A contingent of health inspection officers and some staff of the Ikeja local government area were spotted today at the Olowu Auto parts market where a substance described as a disinfectant was being sprayed on buildings and the surrounding floors, to guard against spread of the coronavirus.

BusinessDay correspondent ran into the team which had only one man with a knapack sprayer on his back, spraying what was described as a chloride compound by Mojeed Balogun, the council chairman, who led the exercise. He further explained the substance will not be sprayed in markets where foodstuff is sold.

Following the Lagos state government’s directive on closure of markets, the council officials according to Balogun, were out to monitor and enforce compliance, while at the same time stressing there was a need to disinfect areas within the LGA, hence the exercise.

According to him, all wards within the LGA would be “sanitised” including schools and markets.

He wouldn’t give a specific time frame for the exercise, saying it would be a continuous exercise.

Covering markets such as the popular computer village and Alade markets in Ikeja , to several others scattered across the council area, Balogun told BusinessDay the council is trying to sanitize the local government of any possible traces of the deadly coronavirus.