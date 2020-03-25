Coronavirus:  Gov. Makinde asks civil servants to proceed on 2-week break

Owing to the growing cases of coronavirus also known as COVID-19, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has asked workers to proceed on two weeks break.

Makinde who made this known through his in tweet handle Wedneqsday evening said as from this Friday, workers in Oyo state should begin two weeks holiday

The governor however, said only only workers rendering essential services will be required to report for duty.

“The Oyo State civil service will shut down for two weeks from, Friday, March 27, 2020. Only workers rendering essential services will be required to report for duty.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Government has revealed that it may likely impose travel restrictions at the State’s entry points, as part of measures for containing the Coronavirus pandemic.

Akin Fagbemi, Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), revealed this Wednesday during an interview at COVID-19 situation Room on a popular radio station in Ibadan.

The State Government, he pointed out, would only allow essential travels into the State, which would be subjected to thorough health checks.

According to him, all entry points into Oyo State (land and airways) may soon be closed. Entry and transit by any vehicle would be subjected to robust health check of all passengers.

Fagbemi said that OYRTMA has prepared for the challenging times, the State is in, and has put efforts in place to closely monitor the State’s borders.

While callibg on transport companies, transport unions and terminal operators to keep a travel manifest for inbound and outbound passengers, especially verified phone numbers, noted that the transportation sector could be a major carrier of COVID-19, if not properly managed,

He however urged them to provide hand-wash stands and sanitizers in their garages

” I urge passengers to cooperate with transporters by washing their hands with soap and water and sanitize them before boarding, recalcitrant passengers should be denied boarding if they fail to comply with the hygiene procedures.

“Relevant enforcement officials would be authorized to enforce compliance, while defaulters will be arrested”, he added.

Meanwhile, Fagbemi said that operations of Commercial motorcycle operators may be suspended, noting that this will not only discourage people from coming to the public space indiscriminately, but also ensure compliance with the social distancing procedures in the State.

The OYRTMA Chairman also said his Agency would collaborate with other security agencies to enforce compliance to preventive measures put in place by the State Government, using various task-forces.

Fagbemi equally commended Media houses in the State on their awareness and sensitization efforts, but called for intensified jingles aimed at sensitizing residents on the scourge of the virus and how to curb its spread.

He advised residents to comply with the State Government’s orders on social distancing, by suspending all social, cultural and religious activities.

REMI FEYISIPO,Ibadan.