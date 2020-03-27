Coronavirus: FG begins partial shut down of seaports after first six cases from vessel

The Federal Government has said on Friday that it has directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other governmental agencies in the port, to put stringent restriction that would allow only vessels that have been at sea for more than 14 days to berth in any Nigerian port.

President Muhammed Buhari, who stated this in a letter that was circulated on social media, said that such vessel can only be allowed if the crew have been tested and confirmed disease-free by the Port Health Authorities.

President further directed that the 14-day restriction however does not apply to vessels carrying oil and gas products, which has minimal human contact.

This new measure, according to BusinessDay check, was sequel the first six cases of Coronavirus was recorded on Thursday from a vessel.

