Coronavirus: Enugu state takes proactive decisions, suspends social gatherings

The Enugu State government has taken some proactive decisions that are aimed to prevent the spread the Coronavirus pandemic into the state.

A Coronavirus case which was earlier confirmed in the state tested negative after being quarantined for a few days.

The state has shut down all educational institutions and directed all public officers/civil servants to work from their homes except those on essential services including health workers, Forest Guards and Neighbourhood Watch personnel.

Others who should remain at their duty post are the state’s water corporation staff, Waste Management operatives, staff of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency, and Fire Fighters.

The governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who gave these directives in a state-wide broadcast on Wednesday, also banned all social and cultural gatherings in the state including marriages and burial ceremonies, masquerade festivals, drinking bars, night clubs and all group sporting and recreational activities.

The governor also directed public transport operators in the state to observe social and physical distancing, explaining, “at a time, Keke (tricycle) riders should not convey more than two passengers; commuter buses not more than two passengers per seat; and city cab not more than three passengers.”

The state has also put some measures in place in readiness to prevent the rampaging virus. These include strengthening the State Emergency Operations Centre led by its Ministry of Health.

Another step taken is the establishment of a Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team comprising representatives of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) including local and international partners such as Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organization (WHO) , United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

It has also released N330,000,000.00 (Three Hundred and Thirty Million Naira) only, for strengthening the Corona Virus Disease Preparedness and Response. Out of this sum, N150,000,000.00 (one hundred and fifty million naira) only, was dedicated to purchase of additional Ambulances and Incident vehicles; Personal Protective Equipment; upgrade of State Infectious Diseases Isolation Centre; training of Health Workers; advocacy and public enlightenment.

The sum of N80,000,000.00 (Eighty Million Naira) was for restocking of the State Drug Revolving Scheme while the remaining N100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) wasa provided for unforeseen public health challenges.

