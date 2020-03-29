Coronavirus: Delta urges residents to comply with emergency surveillance team

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye has urged Deltans to be vigilant and cooperate with relevant authorities assigned with the task of containing the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Dr. Ononye made this call Tuesday evening in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Ministry of Health, Ojebo Donald, while reacting to an unfortunate incident where Surveillance Officers of the state Emergency Operation Committee on Coronavirus were assaulted in Okpanam while on official duty.

The officials according to BusinessDay, were assaulted by a man who was said to have returned from London on 23 March but has refused to self isolate.

According to the statement, Dr. Ononye, who confirmed the incident, said Surveillance Officers who acted on information of a returnee from London that failed to self-isolate in line with government directives visited the returnee but were assaulted by him.

“According to the Commissioner, members of the Okpanam Community had reported of a recent returnee from London who did not self-isolate for which reason the officers promptly responded by visiting him.

“In his response, the Honourable Commissioner called the returnee in question on phone and advised him on the need for immediate self-isolate.

“The Commissioner also directed the returnee to apologise to the officers concerned which he eventually did by calling them on phone and subsequently apologized for his unruly behaviour.

“The returnee was subsequently taken to Okpanam Police Station for questioning but was not detained because that is not in line with best practices, as it will pose a health risk and further spread the disease if he is positive.

“Commissioner Ononye said that the man’s excuse of being “treated as a leper” since his return from London and transfer of aggression on the health workers is not acceptable.

“However, the returnee has since been escorted home where he is currently under self-isolation under the watchful eyes of the security personnel, and will be monitored daily by the Surveillance team until the mandatory self-isolation period is completed.

“The Commissioner used the opportunity to advise residents not to be hostile to health workers since they are at the front line in the fight against the spread of COVID19,” the statement reads.