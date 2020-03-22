Coronavirus: CAN issues directives to churches, declares 22, 29 March prayer days

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed churches in Nigeria to observe today and Sunday, 29 March, as days of prayers against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria and globally.

According to the directives by the Christian body, churches are advised to adhere strictly to measures taken by government in combating the spread of the virus, as it is trusting God for victory over the plaque.

CAN called on all churches in the country to set aside Sunday 22nd and 29th March 2020 to pray for an end to Coronavirus Pandemic in Nigeria and all over the world. It also advised churches to follow the following guidelines and precautions in all gatherings.

According to CAN, prayer points should be focused on the following: that God should stop the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria and all over the world; that God should protect Nigerians from this disease, and that God should heal those who have been infected already with the virus.

Furthermore, the guidelines state that following the ban on the presence of more than 50 people in a gathering issued by most state government; therefore, worship service should be conducted as house cell based service or online. However, churches that do not have online system should conduct their worship service in shifts of not more than 50 members in each.

Churches are also advised to take precautionary measures by providing alcohol-based hand rub sanitizer for use. It said regular washing of hands with soap and water should be encouraged, while the use of same towel is not allowed.

The directives also advised worshippers to maintain at least one meter (three feet) distance from anybody coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and are advised to drink hot water regularly.

Under the directives, worshippers are to practice good respiratory hygiene. This means covering of mouth and nose with bent elbow or use of tissue when coughing or sneezing. They are also advised to dispose the used tissue immediately.

According to CAN, any worshipper with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, should seek medical care early and should not panic; but pray with Psalm 91 and have faith in God. “It is our hope that very soon; coronavirus will become history all over the world in Jesus Name,” said CAN.

SEYI JOHN SALAU