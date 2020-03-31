Coronavirus: After Israel, US, UK plan to evacuate their citizens from Nigeria

Following Sunday’s evacuation of about 274 Israeli citizens via Air Peace from Nigeria to Tel Aviv over the ravaging Coronavirus, the United States and the United Kingdom, have put plans in place to evacuate their citizens back to their respective countries in the coming days.

The United States Consulate in Nigeria on Monday confirmed multiple emergency flights to evaluate its citizens out of Nigeria.

In a statement on its official Facebook page, the Consulate said the flights would depart from Lagos and Abuja this week. It advised its citizens not to rush to the airport as they will be contacted directly when the flights are ready.

In the meantime, the Consulate has told American citizens to be patient and continue to self-isolate using the term “shelter in place” and wait for further information.

It assured them that the US Department of State remains committed to the welfare of its constituents abroad.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, in her reaction to the global pandemic said “it is a difficult time where our entire global community is affected by COVID-19. We recognize the importance of collective and coordinated action to combat this pandemic. Together our global Community will triumph over this disease.”

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing in a video message said an arrangement had been made for UK citizens who have temporary residence in Nigeria and wish to return home.

She said that even though the Nigerian government has closed the Abuja and Lagos Airports to International flights from the 23 March, the government had made concession for humanitarian and evacuation flights.

” Our priority is those of you who are visiting temporarily and those who are vulnerable. The government of Nigeria has however made acceptance for humanitarian and evacuation flights. So, we are now working intensively to look at all options for evacuation flights, ” Laing said.