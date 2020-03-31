Coronavirus: Abia Reduces Staff Strength to 20% in MDAs

Abia State government has cut to a maximum of 20 percent the staff strength in all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Onyii Wamah, the state’s Head of Service in a statement issued in Umuahia said each Permanent Secretary/Chief Executive/Head was to determine how the 20 percent would be worked out.

It said that heads of public offices, including Local Government Areas were to schedule their staff such that non-essential staff on SGL12 and below are expected to stay and work from home and continue to receive their due wages. Medical/Public Health officials, Fire Service Officials, TIMAs Officials are regarded as “essential staff” and therefore should continue to perform their statutory duties.

It warned officers on duty to observe the rule of social distancing by sitting/standing a minimum of 1.5 metres apart while discussing with each other or attending to clients as well as limiting the number of visitors they receive as much as possible while maintaining good hygiene practices and general environmental awareness.

It further directed that officers in contact with persons suspected to have been exposed to the virus are strongly advised to self-isolate at home and inform their Permanent Secretary/ Chief Executives/Heads of the development.