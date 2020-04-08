Coronavirus: Abia extends lockdown by 7 days starting Today

Abia State Government has announced the extension of the lockdown, occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic by seven days, starting today, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The extension, according to Chris Ezem, secretary to the State Government, is necessary to confirm that indeed the state is free of the virus.

Ezem in a press statement made available to the media on Tuesday evening, noted that Government was aware of the hardship and inconvenience the situation has brought upon the people, but however noted that it is better to live with temporary inconvenience than to expose oneself to the disease, while searching for comfort.

He noted that a time like this calls for extra vigilance, as the NCDC is still tracking over 2000 suspected contacts across the country.

He promised that the state government would use this period to continue to distribute some food items, sanitizers and face masks, which commenced officially on Tuesday.

The government directed the various enforcement teams at the State and Local Government levels, as well as all security agencies, to continue to enforce the directives on lockdown, at the borders, markets, transport operators, religious groups and all forms of public gathering.

It also directed Transition Committee Chairmen of Local Government Areas and security operatives to remain vigilant.

“Government commends all frontline service providers and all those on essential services, including but not limited to medical and paramedical personnel, environmental and community health officers, Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), all volunteers and security agencies, who have stood firm with the State Government to battle this virus,” the secretary said.

He also expressed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s gratitude to the people of the state (Ndi Abia) for keeping faith and complying with the sit at home directive so far.