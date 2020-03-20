Coranavirus: NMA directs medical associations on strike to resume work

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has directed all medical associations that have embarked on strike to go back to work and respond positively to the Coronavirus disease in the country.

The NMA specifically directed the Association of Resident Doctors in FCTA, Gombe and Kaduna states, ESUT-Parklane, and NMA Cross River state to report back to work and treat Nigerians.

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA), had on 16th March, began an indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries and poor condition of infrastructure at their hospitals.

Francis Faduyile, President, NMA while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the NMA would take over the dispute and interact with different agencies of government.

“We direct all medical associations that have declared industrial action against their management to suspend all actions. This feature is geared to treat fellow Nigerians notwithstanding the inhuman treatment meted on our members nationwide,” he said.

The president stated that the NMA would not hesitate to take appropriate actions against governments that fail to reciprocate the gesture by honouring agreements with workers after containing the Coronavirus scourge.

He also directed each state NMA to set up a 5-man committee of health professionals to monitor the level and management in hospitals.

Faduyile further called on all doctors in both private and public health facilities to be at their duty post to promptly treat Nigerians who reported to their hospitals.

He also called on the government to provide all necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to different hospitals so that health personnel van adequately and appropriately manage their patients, while urging all health personnel to observe international best practice when treating patients.

“We request that isolation wards are upgraded all over the states of the federation and the FCT for proper treatment of those infected,” he added.